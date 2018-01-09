Christie set to deliver his final state of the state address

The show also seeks to address the polarization that has split families, she said, calling such divisiveness "not American."More >>
The show also seeks to address the polarization that has split families, she said, calling such divisiveness "not American."More >>
Special counsel Robert Mueller's team of investigators has expressed interest in speaking with President Donald Trump as part of a probe into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.More >>
Special counsel Robert Mueller's team of investigators has expressed interest in speaking with President Donald Trump as part of a probe into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.More >>