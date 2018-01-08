Applications being accepted for Cullman County Sheriff's Citizens Academy

The Cullman County Sheriff's Office is accepting applications for their Spring 2018 Sheriff's Citizens Academy.

The academy is a 9-week program that provides an opportunity to learn about the role of law enforcement in the community. The program begins on February 20th with classes running on Tuesdays from 6 to 9 p.m.

The academy is free to attend.

Some of the highlights of the academy are:

SWAT Team demo

Tour of detention center

Morning at the shooting range

Classroom speaker from CCSO and state agencies

You can get an application at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office, which is located at 1910 Beech Avenue, S.E. in Cullman.

For more for details or to request an application please contact Captain Mark Persall at 256-735-2721, or you may email him at mpersall@cullmansheriff.org or Bradley Williams at bwilliams@cullmansheriff.org

