Alabama football by the economic numbers

We know college football is a big business especially Alabama football.



“The football team itself brought in $103 million in revenue. If you take out the expenses which are in the $50 million dollar range, the football program itself makes $50 million,” Eben Novy-Williams, a sports business reporter with Bloomberg News said.



Williams crunching last season’s numbers. He says Crimson Tide coaches make close to $20 million combined. Nick Saban taking $11 million of that. The rest is divvied up among travel expenses, scholarships and more. Williams says the Tide’s 50 million profit is spent on other athletic programs.

“That obviously goes to fund a lot of the other sports that are not bringing in that money. But Alabama is one of and their opponent tonight Georgia is another one of a kind of select 15-20 schools for whom college athletics is a money printing endeavor,” Williams said.

“College football is an extremely lucrative game,” Ty West with the Birmingham Business Journal said.



West says a successful team can help usher in millions more for the state.



“It is really one of the cash cows, college football and this type of success you see on the field where they are competing in the playoffs. This run of success they’ve had that’s translated into better numbers in terms of their budget,” West said.



“No question Crimson Tide football games are a tremendous revenue generator for the state and the city economy,” Williams added.

We’re told the city of Tuscaloosa sees an economic impact of over $20 million for each game.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.