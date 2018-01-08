Gov. Ivey meets with President Trump at national championship game

President Donald Trump is in Atlanta to watch Alabama's Crimson Tide and Georgia's Bulldogs face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw scoring passes to Calvin Ridley in the fourth quarter and to DeVonta Smith in overtime to lift the Crimson Tide to their fifth national title since 2009 in a championship game filled with memorable moments.

Alabama was voted No. 1 in the final Associated Press college football poll after the Crimson Tide beat Georgia in the national championship game, and unbeaten Central Florida finished sixth.

Alabama is No. 1 in final AP poll for 11th time; UCF 6th

Column: Nick Saban has won plenty of national titles with the best players, but his sixth championship was all about the coach after he made a gutsy quarterback switch at halftime.

Column: Nick Saban's 6th championship is the best of all

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship.

President Donald Trump watches the college football championship game in Atlanta on Monday.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey met with President Donald Trump at Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Ivey tweeted that she visited with the president and U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.

Ivey said they talked about the "importance of broadband and rural prosperity."

Just had a great visit with @POTUS & @SecretarySonny at the #CFBNationalChampionship. We talked about the importance of broadband and rural prosperity. Looking forward to working with them on issues facing rural Alabama. — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) January 9, 2018

Earlier Monday, Ivey tweeted a picture of herself with a personalized jersey.

Proud to see the @UofAlabama & our entire state represented on the national level tonight as @AlabamaFTBL takes the field for the @CFBPlayoff National Championship! pic.twitter.com/bfaD1DiVjb — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) January 8, 2018

Trump took the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before Alabama and Georgia faced off.

The president watched the game from a private box overlooking the Alabama sideline, flanked by ROTC students. The Tuscaloosa News had reported that he would appear on the Alabama radio broadcast during the game, but that didn't happen during the first two quarters.

Trump departed the stadium during halftime as Georgia led Alabama 13-0.

