Gov. Ivey meets with President Trump at national championship game

ATLANTA (WSFA/AP) -

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey met with President Donald Trump at Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Ivey tweeted that she visited with the president and U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.

Ivey said they talked about the "importance of broadband and rural prosperity."

Earlier Monday, Ivey tweeted a picture of herself with a personalized jersey.

Trump took the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before Alabama and Georgia faced off. 

The president watched the game from a private box overlooking the Alabama sideline, flanked by ROTC students. The Tuscaloosa News had reported that he would appear on the Alabama radio broadcast during the game, but that didn't happen during the first two quarters.

Trump departed the stadium during halftime as Georgia led Alabama 13-0. 

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

