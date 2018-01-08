City needs final approval from council to make improvements to East Lake Park

We learned that improvements to East Lake Park are now closer to reality.



Monday night, the budget finance committee approved 300,000 dollars to go toward improvements. Now the item will go to the full council for a vote.



If it passes, the city will spend the money on more parking, landscaping, sand volleyball courts, and clearing vegetation along the creek.150,000 dollars is coming from an Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs gr ant and then the city is matching that amount.



Kevin Moore with the City of Birmingham says, "if you look at the past, East Lake Park is a very active park and the goal is to get it back to that."



If funding passes, we could start to see changes in about a year.



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.