FIRST ALERT: Areas of rain and fog Monday night

FIRST ALERT for a lingering rain chance through midnight for areas along and south of I-20. Steadiest rain remains from Tuscaloosa to Alabaster. Areas of patchy fog will also limit visibility for travelers through the morning hours.



Temperatures fall into the 40s most places and in the upper 30s north. Rain should taper off overnight for areas south.



Above normal temperatures unfold starting Tuesday afternoon and linger through Friday morning!



We will be mostly cloudy and see a slight chance for showers both tomorrow and Wednesday, but despite that we will start to see highs in the 60s, especially by Wednesday.

Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the week! Temperatures will rise into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Shower chances climb to 40 percent on Thursday afternoon and evening and then a strongest system arrives on Friday.



Friday morning looks wet and then as colder air wraps around the system it will change precipitation over to a wintry mix. Timing and location of this chance is still uncertain.



It’s too early to say much more than that, but something we will watch and be the first to alert you as we gather new information.



Bitter cold returns by the weekend. Temperatures will be in the teens Sunday morning and highs in the 30s and lower 40s.



Tracking areas of rain on WBRC FOX6 News at 9.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.