Trump takes field at college football championship game

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Nashville International Airport in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, to travel to Marietta, Ga. to attend the NCAA National Championship game.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump accompanied by Dr. Alveda King, niece of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., right, arrives at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Ga., Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, to attend the NCAA National C...

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - President Donald Trump has taken the field before Alabama and Georgia face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Atlanta.

Tens of thousands of fans filling the $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium greeted Trump with a mixed reaction as ROTC members escorted him onto the field for the national anthem. Trump sang a few words as he stood with his hand over his heart and an American flag pin on his lapel.

Trump has criticized professional football players who kneel during the anthem to protest racial injustice, as well as the NFL itself for allowing it.

The president is expected to view much of the game from a skybox overlooking the field. The Tuscaloosa News reports that he's scheduled to appear on the Alabama radio broadcast during the game.

