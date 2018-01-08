Hoover's Ben Abercrombie returns home after suffering severe neck injury

With a special escort from the Hoover Police Department, Ben Abercrombie returned to his home Monday afternoon--the first time since receiving a football injury that left him paralyzed from the neck down.



More than twenty family members, friends, classmates and neighbors gathered to make his arrival special.



“I'm just thankful for the support. It means a lot,” Ben Abercrombie said as he was being unloaded from the van especially equipped to carry him.



His home looks different than when he last saw it.



After Ben was injured in September during his first game at Harvard, a local developer came in and retrofitted his home, making much of it voice activated and adding an elevator as well.

As for how he's feeling, “Feeling great--really well,” his dad, Marty said. “We’re excited about some of the signs we're seeing. We don't know where it's going—only God knows. But health wise, he’s doing great,” the elder Abercrombie said.



Those who came out say this was an occasion they did not want to miss.



“We're encouraged by his progress and we're praying for him and we're happy this is another mile stone in his life and recovery,” said Bill Singleton, Abercrombie’s neighbor.



“Being back in Hoover, I hope he feels a sense of normalcy,” said Ben’s friend Drew Guffey.



“But most importantly, I hope he gets home and continues to recover and the most important thing is never giving up.”



All of Abercrombie’s friends and classmates plan to watch the national football championship together for his first night back home.

Georgia holds a special place as Ben’s been in Atlanta for the last several weeks.



But his father says he is a true Alabama fan at heart and he will be rooting for the Tide.



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.