Nationwide shortage of IV bags being felt in Birmingham

It's a nationwide shortage causing problems for people needing medical care right here at home.



IV bags filled with saline solution are in short supply from one vendor right now.



“It's frustrating knowing we need something and can't get it,” says Kyle McDonnell.



But that's the reality for him and his crews at Regional Paramedical Services.



They are one of several EMS operations and hospitals in Alabama dealing with the shortage.



“It's causing us to have to hold back units for the sickest of the sick patients and then there's times when we haven't had any IV fluids,” McDonnell says.

He says there’s been shortage on and off for a couple of years, but Hurricane Maria made it worse by hitting one of the largest suppliers.



“There are other companies out there but they weren't prepared to take on the load of this company not being able to produce,” McDonnell says.



The Hoover Fire Department is also feeling the effects.



"We still have IV fluids on all our emergency vehicles right now but we're running very short on our supply,” says Hoover Executive Officer Rusty Lowe.



He says they have been trying to find more solutions but it's been difficult.



He says they been feeling the impact for a few months, but it's recently started to hit hard.



“This is a nationwide problem. This isn't just specific to us. So we're hoping soon we can find resolve to this situation and not have to worry about where our next order of supplies is coming from,” Lowe says.



WBRC called every hospital in the Birmingham Metro to see if they, too, were experiencing the same shortage.



Only one of them responded to our calls--UAB.



UAB does not use the manufacturer that has been experiencing shortages, however other hospitals are calling on the company they do use and that is creating a strain as well.



UAB officials say they are being as efficient as they can with their supply.



They are hoping the shortage ends soon for those directly affected.

