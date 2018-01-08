Early candidates who qualify to run for Governor of Alabama

The political season kicks off Monday. The Alabama Republican and Democratic Party opened qualifications for running.

In the governor’s race, Governor Kay Ivey qualifies to run full-time for the job.

In Montgomery, former Alabama Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb qualified to run for Governor as a Democrat. Cobb is pushing a lottery as a part of her campaign.

Other candidates have until Feb. 9 to qualify.



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.