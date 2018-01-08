Individuals urged to donate blood due to shortage

Blood supplies are low in Alabama. The American Red Cross has called it an urgent shortage.

LifeSouth Blood Center has declared it an emergency.

Donations tend to dwindle around the holidays due to busy schedules. Cold weather is another factor, and the flu season is also keeping volunteers away.

Contact LifeSouth for times and locations you can give blood.

The American Red Cross has listed the following blood donor locations:

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Jan. 8-31

1/8/2018: 12:30 - 5:30 p.m., Quintard Mall, 700 Quintard Ave. - Oxford

1/8/2018: 1 - 6 p.m., Walmart, 1415 7th St. South - Clanton

1/8/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S - Birmingham

1/8/2018: 12:45 - 7:45 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace - Birmingham

1/8/2018: 12:30 - 5:30 p.m., University Mall, 1701 McFarland Blvd. E - Tuscaloosa

1/8/2018: 1 - 6 p.m., Best Buy, 1800 McFarland Blvd. E - Tuscaloosa

1/9/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Seventh Street Baptist Church, 708 7th St. SW - Cullman

1/9/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Birmingham Fire Western Fitness Center, 4712 Ave. W - Birmingham

1/9/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S - Birmingham

1/9/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Healthcare Inc., 38286 Highway 231 - Ashville

1/9/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Duran South Jr. High School, 813 16th St. South - Pell City

1/9/2018: 12:45 - 7:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace - Birmingham

1/10/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Birmingham Fire Western Fitness Center, 4712 Ave. W - Birmingham

1/10/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Alabama Power Corporate, 600 18th St. North - Birmingham

1/10/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S - Birmingham

1/10/2018: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., SPOC Automation, Inc., 7363 Gadsden Highway - Trussville

1/10/2018: 10:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace - Birmingham

1/10/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 800 Greensboro Ave. - Tuscaloosa

1/11/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Diversicare of Oneonta, 215 Valley Road - Oneonta

1/11/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Birmingham Fire Western Fitness Center, 4712 Ave. W - Birmingham

1/11/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S - Birmingham

1/11/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Generations of Vernon Rehab Center, 1050 Convalescent Road - Vernon

1/11/2018: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Northwest Medical Center, 1530 Highway 43 - Winfield

1/12/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S - Birmingham

1/12/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace - Birmingham

1/13/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace - Birmingham

1/14/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Our Lady of Sorrows Homewood, 1728 Oxmoor Road - Birmingham

1/14/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace - Birmingham

1/15/2018: 7:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Grandview Medical Center, 3690 Grandview Parkway - Birmingham

1/15/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S - Birmingham

1/15/2018: 12:45 - 7:45 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace - Birmingham

1/15/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bevill State Community College - Jasper, 1500 Gamble Ave. - Jasper

1/15/2018: 12 - 5 p.m., Arley Fire Department, 236 Helicon Road - Arley

1/16/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S - Birmingham

1/16/2018: 12:45 - 7:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace - Birmingham

1/16/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Shelby County School of Technology, 701 Highway 70 - Columbiana

1/16/2018: 2 - 7 p.m., Carbon Hill Masonic Lodge, 246 NW 2nd Ave. - Carbon Hill

1/17/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Hayden High School, 125 Atwood Road - Hayden

1/17/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oneonta High School, 27605 Highway 75 - Oneonta

1/17/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB New Freshman Residence Hall, 900 17th St. South - Birmingham

1/17/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S - Birmingham

1/17/2018: 10:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace - Birmingham

1/18/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Wallace State Community College, 801 Main St. - Hanceville

1/18/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB New Freshman Residence Hall, 900 17th St. South - Birmingham

1/18/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S - Birmingham

1/18/2018: 2 - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church of Columbiana, 208 North Main St. - Columbiana

1/19/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Riverview Regional, 600 South 3rd St. - Gadsden

1/19/2018: 1 - 7 p.m., Premiere Cinemas 16, 1001 Rainbow Drive - Gadsden

1/19/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S - Birmingham

1/19/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace - Birmingham

1/19/2018: 2 - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church of Columbiana, 208 North Main St. - Columbiana

1/20/2018: 1 - 7 p.m., Premiere Cinemas 16, 1001 Rainbow Drive - Gadsden

1/20/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace - Birmingham

1/21/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace - Birmingham

1/22/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Vincent's Blount, 150 Gilbreath Drive - Oneonta

1/22/2018: 12:30 - 5:30 p.m., Quintard Mall, 700 Quintard Ave. - Oxford

1/22/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S - Birmingham

1/22/2018: 12:45 - 7:45 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace - Birmingham

1/23/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mayer Electric Supply Co., 3405 4th Ave. South - Birmingham

1/23/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S - Birmingham

1/23/2018: 12:45 - 7:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace - Birmingham

1/23/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Winterboro High School, 22601 Highway 21 - Alpine

1/23/2018: 12 - 5 p.m., Burke Hall, 920 Hackberry Lane - Tuscaloosa

1/24/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S - Birmingham

1/24/2018: 10:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace - Birmingham

1/24/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1421 McFarland Blvd. - Northport

1/25/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S - Birmingham

1/26/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Weaver High School, 917 Clairmont Drive - Weaver

1/26/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S - Birmingham

1/26/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Gordo High School, 630 4th St. NW - Gordo

1/26/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace - Birmingham

1/27/2018: 12 - 6 p.m., Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1975 Highway 78 - Dora

1/27/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace - Birmingham

1/28/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace - Birmingham

1/29/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S - Birmingham

1/29/2018: 1 - 6 p.m., Carrollton Service Center, 149 Reform St. - Carrollton

1/29/2018: 12:45 - 7:45 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace - Birmingham

1/29/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., UA College of Education, 102 Graves Hall - Tuscaloosa

1/30/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S - Birmingham

1/30/2018: 12:45 - 7:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace - Birmingham

1/31/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S -Birmingham

1/31/2018: 10:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace - Birmingham

