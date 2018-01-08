What to do if your pet goes missing

How do you keep your pets safe?

Olivia Swafford of the Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS) says persistence and good pictures are important tools in looking for a lost pet, but pet owners should also microchip their pets before they get lost.

"Microchipping is a permanent ID, they can't pull it off like a collar. And keep that microchip updated. A lot of people forget to update it and keep good information on there. Make sure it always has your updated phone number and address so you can be contacted. Any shelter or veterinary office that picks up your animal is going to scan it for a microchip," said Swafford.

If you have not microchipped your pet, Swafford says you can check GBHS's website, which carries pictures of strays for seven days.

You can also check out lostmydoggy.com, which lets you create missing posters that get sent to vets offices, Facebook and neighborhood groups.

