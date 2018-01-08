AL governor burns GA counterpart in tweet about championship

Twitter allows you to tweet up to 280 characters at a time, but Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey needed just 118 to burn her counterpart in Georgia ahead of Monday night's national championship game.

Gov. Kay Ivey tweeted Monday she is proud to see the University of Alabama and state represented on a national level. (Source: Gov. Kay Ivey's office)

Sunday, Ivey's official campaign Twitter account responded to a tweet from New York Times reporter Alan Blinder, who pointed out she isn't issuing a proclamation declaring the Friday before the big game as "Alabama Football Friday".

After all, Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal bestowed the honor on the Georgia Bulldogs.

I’ve proclaimed January 5 as “#UGA Football Friday,” & I encourage fans far and wide to represent @FootballUGA tomorrow by wearing red and black. #keepchoppingwood #ATD pic.twitter.com/2zDfayeCb6 — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) January 4, 2018

Ivey, a graduate of Auburn University - a rival to both schools - pointed out exactly why Alabama doesn't need a Friday set aside to recognize it.

In Alabama, we don’t celebrate making the national championship. Only winning it. Talk to y’all on Tuesday. #RollTide https://t.co/zTbnG12Y0D — Kay Ivey (@kayiveyforgov) January 8, 2018

While Georgia hasn't had a national championship since 1980, the Crimson Tide is on somewhat of a roll. Monday will mark the sixth trip to the national championship since 2009 under head coach Nick Saban.

