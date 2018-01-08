FIRST ALERT: Wet travel conditions Monday afternoon

FIRST ALERT for wet weather to continue through the evening hours. The steadiest and heaviest rain continues through the early evening hours and then tapers off and shifts south tonight. Temperatures will be slow to fall and will level off in the middle 40s.



Above normal temperatures unfold between Tuesday and Friday morning! We will be mainly cloudy and see a slight chance for showers both tomorrow and Wednesday, but despite that we will start to see highs in the 60s especially by Wednesday.



Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the week! Shower chances climb to 40 percent on Thursday afternoon and evening and then a strongest system arrives on Friday.



We will have to watch this one because data hints at cold air wrapping around as the system exits on Friday night into Saturday morning, and that could mean rain changing over to wintry precipitation. It’s too early to say much more than that, but something we will watch and be the first to alert you of new information.



The weekend looks very chilly again with lows in the teens and 20s by Sunday and highs in the 30s and lower 40s.



