Bama fans lining up outside Strip hours before championship game

The view in front of Rounders in Tuscaloosa. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
The view from down the block waiting to get into Rounders. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WSFA) -

Kick-off between Alabama and Georgia is just hours away in the national title game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. A little more than 200 miles away in Tuscaloosa, well over 100 Bama fans have already lined the Strip outside the Rounders bar.

Based on history, there is little doubt bars along the Strip will be rockin' as the Crimson Tide goes for its fifth national title in 9 years. If Alabama wins, Nick Saban will tie Paul 'Bear' Bryant's record of six championship titles at the Capstone.

The University of Alabama is opening the Ferguson Student Center at 6 p.m. to allow students who couldn't get tickets to the game or couldn't afford one.

Alabama brings its record 12 and 1 record against Georgia's 13 and 1. Both teams were defeated by Auburn earlier in the year.

