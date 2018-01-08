Bama fans lining up outside Strip hours before championship game

Twitter allows you to tweet up to 280 characters at a time, but Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey needed just 118 to burn her counterpart in Georgia ahead of Monday night's national championship game.

Twitter allows you to tweet up to 280 characters at a time, but Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey needed just 118 to burn her counterpart in Georgia ahead of Monday night's national championship game.

The College Football Playoff is here to stay, but the national championship game is still trying to make its mark.

The College Football Playoff is here to stay, but the national championship game is still trying to make its mark.

President Donald Trump is in Atlanta to watch Alabama's Crimson Tide and Georgia's Bulldogs face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

President Donald Trump is in Atlanta to watch Alabama's Crimson Tide and Georgia's Bulldogs face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Trump will unveil a report the White House says will include proposals to stimulate rural economic development, primarily by focusing on equalizing connectivity through high-speed internet access.

Trump will unveil a report the White House says will include proposals to stimulate rural economic development, primarily by focusing on equalizing connectivity through high-speed internet access.

The view from down the block waiting to get into Rounders. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Kick-off between Alabama and Georgia is just hours away in the national title game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. A little more than 200 miles away in Tuscaloosa, well over 100 Bama fans have already lined the Strip outside the Rounders bar.

Based on history, there is little doubt bars along the Strip will be rockin' as the Crimson Tide goes for its fifth national title in 9 years. If Alabama wins, Nick Saban will tie Paul 'Bear' Bryant's record of six championship titles at the Capstone.

The University of Alabama is opening the Ferguson Student Center at 6 p.m. to allow students who couldn't get tickets to the game or couldn't afford one.

Alabama brings its record 12 and 1 record against Georgia's 13 and 1. Both teams were defeated by Auburn earlier in the year.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.