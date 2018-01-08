Ben Abercrombie returns home to Hoover

Hoover's Ben Abercrombie has returned home today for the first time since being injured and paralyzed during a football game at Harvard.
Ben got the VIP treatment this weekend in Atlanta, while he, his parents Marty and Sherri, and his brother Cory spent time Alabama football practice at Mercedes Benz Stadium while there, Ben talked for the first time on camera.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.