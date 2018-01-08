Alabama fans from Tuscaloosa excited and headed to Atlanta

Whether it's their first trip to a National Championship game, or something that now feels familiar, Alabama fans are excited about the chance to bring another national title home to Tuscaloosa.



Two bus loads of fans, put together by the Tuscaloosa County Chapter of the Alabama Alumni Association, left Tuscaloosa Monday morning headed for Atlanta. The fans will attend the game and then take the bus back to Tuscaloosa.



Skip Hocutt is traveling to the game with his daughter Stephanie Lawrence. The two have attended every Alabama National Championship game since 1992 together, making this their seventh to attend. However, their Alabama football memories date back many years before that, to the Bear Bryant days.

"I can remember we were at Birmingham Legion field, at an LSU game and Stephanie was seven years old," Hocutt said.



"She was standing up on that bench, and she had a shaker shaking in her hand, trying to keep LSU from scoring. I indoctrinated her early in life to be an Alabama football fan."

"The Bear Bryant years were fabulous, then we had some bumps in the road, and as an Alabama fan, we were there," Lawrence said of the importance of remaining loyal to the team.



"One thing my father always taught me, you go, you stay until the end, regardless of the outcome. So we go, we stay until the end. But I can say, since Saban has arrived, it's a great time to be in Tuscaloosa and be an Alabama fan now."



Alabama graduate LeNa Powe McDonald is attending her first Alabama National Championship game. She says it is particularly exciting to see two SEC teams in this year's matchup.



"It's an opportunity for us to show just how great the SEC is, and hopefully, just how great The University of Alabama is," McDonald said.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

