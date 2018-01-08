Kay Ivey signs papers qualifying for gubernatorial run

Kay Ivey signed papers to qualify to run for her first full-term as governor of Alabama.

Ivey filled out the papers in Hoover on the first day to qualify.

She told those in attendance that she's running because she wants to continue to clean up Alabama's government and to help families statewide.

Ivey took office after disgraced former governor Robert Bentley resigned in 2017.

The gubernatorial race is set for November 6.

