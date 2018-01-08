P!nk will perform the National Anthem at the 2018 Super Bowl - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

P!nk will bring her acrobatic antics to Super Bowl LII.

The daredevil singer will perform the national anthem just before kickoff, the NFL revealed on Monday. The big game will take place Feb. 4 at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Knowing how she likes to switch things up, don't expect this to be a run-of-the-mill performance.

The "What About Us" singer joins a long list of singers called upon to sing the national anthem including Luke Bryant, who sang last year in Houston, and other recent performers like Lady Gaga, Idina Menzel, Kelly Clarkson and Alicia Keys.

Whitney Houston brought the house down in 1991 with her unforgettable rendition of "Star Spangled Banner" during Super Bowl XXV, which was especially poignant since the United States had entered the Persian Gulf War just 10 days prior.

Super Bowl LII is shaping up to be an exciting one with Justin Timberlake already slated to headline the halftime show. Hopefully, things go better than his 2004 performance alongside then-headliner Janet Jackson. Timberlake accidentally exposed Jackson's breast in an incident dubbed "Nipplegate," and Jackson received the brunt of the criticism for the wardrobe malfunction while Timberlake walked away fairly unscathed.

Though she hasn't been invited back since we're holding out hope that she makes a surprise appearance during the Feb. 4 event.

