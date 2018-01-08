Quinoa Salad with Chicken, Edamame and Grapes recipe

Quinoa Salad with Chicken, Edamame and Grapes

Makes 4 servings - about 1 ? cups

? cup uncooked quinoa

½ cup frozen shelled edamame

2 tablespoons orange juice

4 teaspoons olive oil

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

1 ½ teaspoons honey

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

2 cups chopped baby spinach

1 ? cups chopped cooked chicken breast - 5 ¾ oz.

? cup halved grapes - 2 oz.

¼ cup thinly sliced green onions

2 tablespoons chopped pecans

1. Cook quinoa according to package directions. Transfer to a large bowl, and let cool.

2. Cook edamame according to package directions. Rinse with cold water; drain well.

3. While edamame cooks, combine orange juice, oil, vinegar, honey, salt and pepper in a jar with a tight-fitting lid; shake well to combine. Add edamame, spinach, chicken, grapes, and green onions to quinoa. Pour orange juice mixture over salad, and toss to coat. Sprinkle with pecans.

