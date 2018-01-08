Here's what you need to know before heading to the CFP National Championship in Atlanta

Attalla Police say they have arrested a suspect in a murder case in the Gadsden area.More >>
Attalla Police say they have arrested a suspect in a murder case in the Gadsden area.More >>
Hoover's Ben Abercrombie will come home today for the first time since being injured and paralyzed during a football game at Harvard.More >>
Hoover's Ben Abercrombie will come home today for the first time since being injured and paralyzed during a football game at Harvard.More >>
Whether it's their first trip to a National Championship game, or something that now feels familiar, Alabama fans are excited about the chance to bring another national title home to Tuscaloosa.More >>
Whether it's their first trip to a National Championship game, or something that now feels familiar, Alabama fans are excited about the chance to bring another national title home to Tuscaloosa.More >>
Kay Ivey signed papers to qualify to run for her first full-term as governor.More >>
Kay Ivey signed papers to qualify to run for her first full-term as governor.More >>
Thousands of people will head to Atlanta, if they aren't in town already, for the National Championship match-up between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide.More >>
Thousands of people will head to Atlanta, if they aren't in town already, for the National Championship match-up between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide.More >>