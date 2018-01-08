James Franco slammed by Ally Sheedy after Golden Globes win

You won't have to search far and wide to find back episodes of Lost. The ensemble drama has moved from Netflix to Hulu and all six seasons are available to stream now!

You won't have to search far and wide to find back episodes of Lost. The ensemble drama has moved from Netflix to Hulu and all six seasons are available to stream now!

Oprah Winfrey was recognized for her contributions to entertainment with the Cecil B. DeMille Award during Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards, making history as the first black woman to win the prestigious award

The Golden Globes is usually Hollywood's opportunity to let loose and get a little wacky, but on Sunday, the ceremony turned into a powerful political affair



The Golden Globes is usually Hollywood's opportunity to let loose and get a little wacky, but on Sunday, the ceremony turned into a powerful political affair, with many attendees taking the opportunity to speak out about Hollywood's issues with sexual harassment and gender inequality. Many stars wore all black as a form of silent protest, some of whom accessorized their outfits with a Time's Up pin promoting the legal defense fund started by a group of leading women in the industry.

James Franco was one of the nominees who sported the Time's Up pin. However, Franco's presence at the event, not to mention his Best Actor win for The Disaster Artist, left a bad taste in the mouths of some, including Breakfast Club star Ally Sheedy.

"Why is a man hosting? Why is James Franco allowed in? Said too much. Nite love ya," the '80s icon shared in a now-deleted tweet, according to Vulture. She later wrote: "James Franco just won. Please never ask me why I left the film/tv business."

Check out our full Golden Globes coverage here

Franco directed Sheedy in a 2014 Off-Broadway production of The Long Shrift, but the actress didn't clarify whether that experience was connected to her statements.

Although Franco has not been accused of sexual misconduct, others on Twitter did find his public support of the Time's Up movement problematic given that he infamously messaged a 17-year-old girl on Instagram, allegedly offering to rent a hotel room to spend time with her.

quick ask Franco about the difference between skeezing on undergrads and sexual harassment

— Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) January 7, 2018

But Franco wasn't the only actor Sheedy took ire with being at the Globes. "Ok wait. Bye. Christian Slater and James Franco at a table on @goldenglobes #MeToo," she wrote.



Slater was nominated for his celebrated role in Mr. Robot, but much of his career's early years were defined by legal troubles, including being sentenced to prison after violently assaulting his girlfriend and a police officer in 1997, and facing charges of third degree sexual abuse (that were later dropped) after allegedly harassing a woman on the street in 2005.

Although not mentioned by Sheedy, many Twitter users also took great issue with Gary Oldman winning Best Actor during the highly politicized ceremony. In 2001, Oldman's then-wife filed papers alleging that Oldman assaulted her with a telephone in front of their children. The actor denied the allegations, but that didn't stop many from calling out the seeming hypocrisy of his win.

Once again, the Golden Globes prove their concern is only performative- how do you give an award to known domestic abuser, Gary Oldman, and speak out the side of your mouth about justice for women

— Nerdy POC (@nerdypoc) January 8, 2018

