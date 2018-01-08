Health and wellness trends of 2018

The holidays are over and the New Year has come and gone. And if you're like most Americans, you've now begun your resolution to eat better and get fit. The question is, how do you make it stick? Janice talked with Jess Barron, Editor-in-Chief for Livestrong.com about the top trends from Livestrong.com's 2018 Wellness Trends Guide – including good-for-you gadgets, the year's hottest super ingredients and health-inspired services to keep or get you motivated all year long.

From ditching unsustainable resolutions to reducing physical and mental stress, Jess will share the best ways to improve your overall health, step up your nutrition game, and get fit for good. She shared a few trends that may surprise – that's right, the fanny pack is back! Jess Barron is the Editor-in-Chief and General Manager for Livestrong.com, the #1 healthy living website with over 29 million unique monthly viewers. Livestrong.com provides the blueprint to simple, healthy living.

