Ingredients:
12 oz cream cheese softened
1/2 c sour cream
1 c shredded Monterey Jack
2 tsp soy sauce
2 tsp Sriracha
1 tsp garlic powder
6 oz lump crab
3 green onions, sliced
Pita chips, for serving
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
In a large bowl, combine cream cheese, sour cream, Monterey
Jack, soy sauce, sriracha, and garlic powder.
Beat until evenly combined
Fold in crab and green onions
Transfer to small baking sheet
Bake for 20-25 minutes until the dip is bubbly and beginning to
turn golden.
Garnish with more green onions and drizzle with sriracha if
desired
Serve warm with pita chips
