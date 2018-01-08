Ingredients:

12 oz cream cheese softened

1/2 c sour cream

1 c shredded Monterey Jack

2 tsp soy sauce

2 tsp Sriracha

1 tsp garlic powder

6 oz lump crab

3 green onions, sliced

Pita chips, for serving

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

In a large bowl, combine cream cheese, sour cream, Monterey

Jack, soy sauce, sriracha, and garlic powder.

Beat until evenly combined

Fold in crab and green onions

Transfer to small baking sheet

Bake for 20-25 minutes until the dip is bubbly and beginning to

turn golden.

Garnish with more green onions and drizzle with sriracha if

desired

Serve warm with pita chips

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.