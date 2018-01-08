Freezing rain sends cars crashing on Georgia interstate

ATLANTA (AP) - Authorities are beginning to get reports of slick spots on roads in northern Alabama and northwest Georgia - including a crash involving 30 to 40 cars on Interstate 75 - after light freezing rain fell before dawn.

Police in the north Georgia city of Varnell tweeted the interstate pileup happened about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Chattanooga, Tennessee. WRCB-TV reports the crash and icy conditions caused all northbound lanes of I-75 to close about 8 a.m. Monday. There's no word on injuries.

In northeast Alabama, emergency managers reported ice on highways and bridges. Several school systems delayed Monday classes.

Many school districts across north Georgia were closed.

Most of north Georgia - including metro Atlanta - was under a winter weather advisory, hours ahead of Monday night's college football championship game in Atlanta.

