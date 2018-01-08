Oprah for President? Twitter fans make the case

(Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP). This image released by NBC shows Oprah Winfrey accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.
From a sea of glittering black dresses worn in solidarity, to Oprah's barnstormer of a speech, the top moments of the Golden Globes were all about the #MeToo movement and the cultural reckoning rocking Hollywood...More >>
Talk-show host, actress, producer and humanitarian Oprah Winfrey accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes on Sunday with a speech referencing the civil rights movement as well as the Me Too movement.More >>
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Oprah Winfrey's moving speech at the Golden Globes has some fans and fellow celebrities calling for her presidential run.
The actress accepted the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award at Sunday's ceremony, and it didn't take long for Twitter to start lighting up with the hashtag #Oprah2020.
Comedian Sarah Silverman tweeted "Oprah/Michelle 2020." Leslie Odom, Jr., who played Aaron Burr in the Broadway musical "Hamilton" tweeted "She's running. A new day is on the way."
Winfrey's longtime partner Stedman Graham tells the Los Angeles Times "It's up to the people" whether she will be president, adding "she would absolutely do it."
Winfrey brought the typically rowdy crowd to silence and tears with her speech.
She spoke of seeing Sidney Poitier win an Academy Award when she was a girl, and weaved it into the #MeToo movement.
Jimmy Kimmel, host of the upcoming Academy Awards, said he thought one of Golden Globes host Seth Meyers' monologue jokes was writing specifically for him _ about being like the first dog shot in space.More >>
As the host of the upcoming Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel said he watched Seth Meyers at the Golden Globes and felt like one of the monologue jokes was written for him, when Meyers said it felt like being the first dog shot...More >>
