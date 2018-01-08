FIRST ALERT: Sleet for some this morning...cold rain for most

FIRST ALERT: We are experiencing a cold rain out there for most this morning, and for some into northeast Alabama a brief period of sleet this morning. We are not expecting any frozen accumulation, except possibly for rural, elevated or mountainous areas. As far as our major interstates, such as I-59 through Etowah County, the roads are expected to remain above freezing, and the traffic alone on the interstates should serve to alleviate most slick spots.

As far as the rest of the day is concerned, keep the umbrella with you. Rain is likely, with highs near 48 degrees.

We could see some scattered sprinkles through Tuesday morning, then mostly cloudy skies during the day tomorrow. Highs are expected to warm close to 60 degrees with winds out of the east around 5 mph.

More scattered light rain showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 60s to low 70s and lows in the 50s.

Friday brings our next best chance of rain with morning temps and afternoon temps in the 50s.

Another blast of cold, dry air is in the forecast for the weekend with morning temps in the 20s to low 30s and highs in the low 40s.

