Pedestrian hit and killed in East Birmingham

FIRST ALERT: We are experiencing a cold rain out there for most this morning, and for some into northeast Alabama a brief period of sleet this morning.More >>
FIRST ALERT: We are experiencing a cold rain out there for most this morning, and for some into northeast Alabama a brief period of sleet this morning.More >>
Police are responding to a call of a pedestrian hit near a Waffle House location in east Birmingham.More >>
Police are responding to a call of a pedestrian hit near a Waffle House location in east Birmingham.More >>
Tarrant Fire and Rescue responded to a call to investigate smoke around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.More >>
Tarrant Fire and Rescue responded to a call to investigate smoke around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.More >>
We'll see mostly cloudy skies with periods of rain Sunday night. Expect overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.More >>
We'll see mostly cloudy skies with periods of rain Sunday night. Expect overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.More >>
One of the two victims in the Saturday night shooting outside a Gadsden Waffle House was a 10-year-old who was shot in the stomach.More >>
One of the two victims in the Saturday night shooting outside a Gadsden Waffle House was a 10-year-old who was shot in the stomach.More >>