Pedestrian hit and killed in East Birmingham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking

Pedestrian hit and killed in East Birmingham

(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A person was hit and killed near a Waffle House location in East Birmingham, according to police. 

Police responded to a call of a pedestrian hit n the 9200 block of Parkway East around 3 a.m.

This story is developing. 

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly