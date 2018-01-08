Oprah delivers a powerful speech on sexual harassment

As True Detective gears up for what looks to be its most complicated season yet, the show is adding a Blade alum to star alongside Moonlight's Mahershala Ali.

As True Detective gears up for what looks to be its most complicated season yet, the show is adding a Blade alum to star alongside Moonlight's Mahershala Ali.

You won't have to search far and wide to find back episodes of Lost. The ensemble drama has moved from Netflix to Hulu and all six seasons are available to stream now!

By Keisha Hatchett

Oprah Winfrey was recognized for her contributions to entertainment with the Cecil B. DeMille Award during Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards, making history as the first black woman to win the prestigious award.

During her inspiring speech, Winfrey touched on the importance of the press in shining a light on corruption before addressing sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood.

"What I know for sure is that speaking your truth is the most powerful tool that we have," she said, noting that the issue doesn't apply just to entertainment but to all industries. "I want to express gratitude to all the women who have endured years of abuse and assault because they, like my mother, had children to feed and bills to pay and dreams to pursue."

Winfrey then addressed Recy Taylor who passed away just 10 days ago and never received justice for being sexually assaulted by six white men in 1944. Though she pursued a criminal case with the NAACP, none of the men were ever punished their crime.

"She lived, as we all have lived, too many years in a culture broken by brutally powerful men," said Winfrey. "For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dared speak their truth to the power of those men. But their time is up."

The legendary journalist-turned-actress and producer closed out her powerful speech with a message of hope for a future in which no one would have to share another #MeToo story.

"I want all of the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon and when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women -- many of whom are right here in this room tonight -- and some pretty phenomenal men, [were] fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time where nobody ever has to say, 'Me too,' again," she said.

