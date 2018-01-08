Florida and Georgia taking water fight to Supreme Court

By GARY FINEOUT and MARK SHERMAN

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (AP) - The states of Florida and Georgia are set to air their long-running dispute over the flow of water in arguments before the Supreme Court.

Florida blames farmers and booming metro Atlanta for low river flows that harm the environment and fisheries dependent on fresh water entering the area. Florida argues that Georgia takes more than its fair share of water from the Chattahoochee and Flint rivers and, because of that, too little is left by the time the rivers come together and pass into Florida.

Georgia counters by arguing that Florida has failed to show that it would benefit from any cuts imposed on Georgia, pointing to the conclusion of a court-appointed special master who recommended that the justices side with Georgia.

Arguments are scheduled for Monday morning.

