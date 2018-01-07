FIRST ALERT: Wintry mix possible for parts of east Alabama

We'll see mostly cloudy skies with periods of rain Sunday night. Expect overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Winter Weather Advisory for East Alabama: This include Cleburne, Clay, Calhoun, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. A few places in east Alabama could see temperatures around 32 degrees. It is possible we could see a brief period of freezing rain and sleet between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. Stay weather alert if you're driving on elevated roadways. We could see some light ice accumulations on elevated terrain. Temperatures will warm above freezing by 9am with highs in the mid 40s Monday. Expect rain to continue through the day Monday. Rain chances are around 80-percent. Lows Monday night will fall into the lower 40s.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP TRAVEL: We could possibly see some minor ice accumulations early Monday along I-20 in Georgia and in Atlanta. Use caution when traveling for slick spots. Temperatures will warm above freezing by mid-morning.

