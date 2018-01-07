Evans brothers take talents to field and sideline

Evidently, there’s nothing that can’t be done in the Evans household.
Rashaan Evans is a linebacker at the University of Alabama, while his younger brother Alex roots him on as a member of the Bama co-ed cheerleading squad.
It’s an impressive story of brotherly love and a lot of family talent.
