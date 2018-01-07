Tide, Bulldog fans taking over the city of Atlanta - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Tide, Bulldog fans taking over the city of Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA (WBRC) -

While the temperatures stayed cool, the city of Atlanta heated up on Sunday. 

Fans are taking the city by storm in anticipation of Monday night's national championship game. 

While fans supporting both teams were cranking it up, Rick Karle tells you that the color "red" has been out in full force.

