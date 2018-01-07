If you're going to Atlanta for the game, expect tight security & long lines

If you're lucky enough to head to Atlanta for the National Championship game Monday night, you can expect a busy scene at the Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Security will be extremely tight for the game between the Tide and the Dawgs.

Around 100,000 fans will be in and around the stadium, but it takes only one person to really slow down the security check points at the stadium. With President Trump scheduled to be at the game, fans need to be smart and arrive as early as possible to gain entrance.

A little delay is better than a big problem when there are safety concerns. And that's all that matters to Bama fans, well that and a Tide victory. No matter the circumstances when it comes to security.

