Victim in Gadsden Waffle House shooting was 10-year-old girl, family says

One of the two victims in the Saturday night shooting outside a Gadsden Waffle House was a 10-year-old who was shot in the stomach.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Waffle House on Rainbow Drive at 9:15 Saturday. Two people were injured.

Family members confirm one of the two, 10-year-old Qhiniyah Hester, was shot in the stomach while at the restaurant having dinner with her family.

Her grandmother, Ingrid Chacha, says Qhiniyah tried to run back to the car when she saw the shots ring out, but was unable to escape the bullet.

She was taken to a hospital just a few blocks away then airlifted to another hospital for further treatment.

"She's awake, alert, and on her way to recovery," Chacha said. "She'll have a long road ahead. But she will survive."

The other victim is said to be a teenager.

The shots that rang out reportedly followed a dispute, according to police.

Two people were booked into the Etowah County Jail by Gadsden Police following the shooting, but it isn't known if they are charged with the shooting.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.