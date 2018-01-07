UPDATE: Situation over after police confirm suspect not in Birmingham house

One of the two victims in the Saturday night shooting outside a Gadsden Waffle House was a 10-year-old who was shot in the stomach.More >>
Attalla Police say they have arrested a suspect in a murder case in the Gadsden area.More >>
Authorities now confirm the situation ended Sunday evening peacefully. We're told the suspect was not in the house.More >>
Expect temperatures Sunday afternoon to climb into the mid 40s with high overcast. Moist continues to stream into the area ahead of our next system. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s overnight with rain arriving from the west. We could see some rain as early as 9pm in West Alabama.More >>
Officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections are investigating the death of an inmate at the Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Sunday.More >>
