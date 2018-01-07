UPDATE: Situation over after police confirm suspect not in Birmi - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

UPDATE: Situation over after police confirm suspect not in Birmingham house

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham Police responded Sunday evening to the 4200 block of 38th Avenue North in response to an armed suspect who has barricaded himself inside a house.

Authorities now confirm the situation ended Sunday evening peacefully. We're told the suspect was not in the house.

Police were originally called to the location for a domestic violence situation.

