UPDATE: Attalla police arrest suspect in Gadsden area murder

Attalla Police say they have arrested a suspect in a murder case in the Gadsden area.

Police in Gadsden are investigating the shooting death of a currently unidentified person in Alabama City.

According to Gadsden Police Chief Lamar Jaggears, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Shahan Avenue near 28th Street in a part of Gadsden known as Alabama City.

Police arrested the currently unidentified suspect at a Jet Pep in Attalla, a few miles away from where the shooting happened.

No other details are currently available.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.