Man charged with capital murder following Gadsden-area shooting

Attalla police say they have arrested and charged a suspect in a murder case in the Gadsden area.

Police say the shooting happened Jan. 7 around 4:30 p.m. on Shahan Avenue near 28th Street in a part of Gadsden known as Alabama City. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man slumped over the back seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

The victim has been identified as Kevin L. Winston, 48, of Gadsden.

The suspect has been identified as 59-year-old Albert "Lucky" Peter Gargone.

Detectives believe Winston and Gargone knew each other, according to witnesses and evidence.

According to witnesses, there was some sort of altercation that took place between the two, in front of the home. The altercation escalated and Gargone shot Winston inside the vehicle.

Police say Gargone has been charged with one count of capital murder.

He is being held in the Etowah County Jail without bond.

