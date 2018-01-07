Where did that runner-up trophy from last year go?

Alabama strength coach Scott Cochran decided he had seen enough of that runner-up trophy from last January's national championship game, so last Thursday he decided to do something about it: He smashed the trophy into pieces.

Guess what? The players (and Bama fans) loved it, as Scott's message was, "We don't settle for second place."

Our co-hort Maria Martin of our sister station WSFA in Montgomery did a great job getting reaction from UA players and even Scott himself.

