Bama linebacker talks about his dad, the sports anchor

If you're looking for one of the more mature, well-spoken players on the Alabama football team, look no further than linebacker Christian Miller.

Why the natural performance while being interviewed? His father just so happens to be Corey Miller, the lead sports anchor at the Fox TV station (WACH) in Columbia, South Carolina.

Corey, the former Gamecock, played linebacker for the New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings of the NFL, and has now passed his athletic and social skills onto his son.

Rick Karle talked with Christian about his family tree.

