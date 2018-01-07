Dept. of Corrections investigating death of inmate

Birmingham Police responded Sunday evening to the 4200 block of 38th Avenue North in response to an armed suspect who has barricaded himself inside a house.More >>
Birmingham Police responded Sunday evening to the 4200 block of 38th Avenue North in response to an armed suspect who has barricaded himself inside a house.More >>
Police in Gadsden are investigating the shooting death of a currently unidentified person in Alabama City.More >>
Police in Gadsden are investigating the shooting death of a currently unidentified person in Alabama City.More >>
Expect temperatures Sunday afternoon to climb into the mid 40s with high overcast. Moist continues to stream into the area ahead of our next system. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s overnight with rain arriving from the west. We could see some rain as early as 9pm in West Alabama.More >>
Expect temperatures Sunday afternoon to climb into the mid 40s with high overcast. Moist continues to stream into the area ahead of our next system. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s overnight with rain arriving from the west. We could see some rain as early as 9pm in West Alabama.More >>
Officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections are investigating the death of an inmate at the Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Sunday.More >>
Officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections are investigating the death of an inmate at the Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Sunday.More >>
An inmate who authorities say stole a vehicle and left his job site in Colbert County on Saturday has been recaptured.More >>
An inmate who authorities say stole a vehicle and left his job site in Colbert County on Saturday has been recaptured.More >>