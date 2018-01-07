Dept. of Corrections investigating death of inmate

Officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections are investigating the death of an inmate at the Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Sunday.

Officers found 32-year-old Jeramy Melvin Leslie unresponsive in his cell around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning. He was pronounced dead at 10:42 a.m.

Authorities with ADOC say they are investigating the cause of his death.

Leslie was serving a 15-year sentence for a 2013 robbery conviction in Jefferson County.

