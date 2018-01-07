Alabama holds final walkthrough prior to National Championship Game

The following is from the University of Alabama Athletics Department:

ATLANTA, Ga. - The University of Alabama football team wrapped up its practice schedule for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game with a walkthrough at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon.

Sunday’s walkthrough put the final touches on the game plan for Monday’s meeting with No. 3 Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game is scheduled for a 7:17 p.m. CT kickoff. The final game of the college football season will air on ESPN with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit calling the game from the booth, while Maria Taylor and Tom Rinaldi work the sidelines.

Sunday’s schedule began with Alabama head coach Nick Saban joining Georgia’s Kirby Smart for the CFP Head Coaches Press Conference at the Atlanta Sheraton before the Tide traveled to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the walkthrough and a team picture.

The national championship pairing will be the 68th overall meeting of the two storied programs, with Alabama holding a 38-25-4 (.597) lead in the series that dates back to the 1895 season. The two teams have met once previously outside of regular season SEC play, with the Tide taking a 32-28 decision in the 2012 SEC Championship Game to claim the program’s 23rd SEC title and secure a spot in the national championship game. Nick Saban is 5-2 all-time against Georgia, including a 3-1 mark with the Tide, while Smart has not yet faced Alabama during his young coaching career. Monday’s matchup will mark the third consecutive season in which the Crimson Tide has made an appearance in the national championship game.

