The Ridley brothers face off in CFP Championship

Come Monday night it will be a case of "Ridley's believe it or not!" Alabama junior receiver Calvin Ridley looks for a big game against Georgia while Calvin's younger brother Riley, a sophomore receiver for the Dawgs, hopes to lead his Georgia team over the Crimson Tide.

Get this: The two brothers are not talking. Oh, it's not because they don't love one another, it's just that this game is serious!

Rick Karle talked with the Ridley brothers about their relationship, their strengths, and their dreams.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.