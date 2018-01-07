Da'Ron Payne of Irondale on playing for the championship

If you are looking for a player who may have a profound impact on Monday night's national championship game, look no further than Alabama defensive lineman Da'Ron Payne of Irondale.

The former Shades Valley lineman has wreaked havoc on the opposition, as proven last Monday night when he intercepted a pass and scored a touchdown against Clemson in the nation semi-final game.

Rick Karle spoke with Da'Ron, a workout freak who may just be the strongest player on the Crimson Tide team.

