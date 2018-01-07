Tide players respond to 2017 runner-up trophy getting smashed

Alabama's Rashaan Evans has saved his best for the last game two years running.

Smart worried about emotional hangover from Rose Bowl on Georgia players as they refocus on national championship game against Alabama.

An ESPN executive says the network has been in contact with the White House about interviewing President Donald Trump during the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night, but indications are it will not happen.

No matter who wins tonight, the Southeastern Conference will win another national championship in college football. No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama just need to determine who gets to take home the trophy.

On Thursday, longtime Alabama Strength and Conditioning coach Scott Cochran decided that last year's National Championship runner up trophy didn't really have a place in his office anymore. He didn't just get rid of the trophy, he obliterated it and the players loved every second of it.

"If he wasn't gonna do it I was I mean that's not something we settle for at the University of Alabama so obviously we got that last year and we're not trying to go out like that this year," said Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson.

"I think that just shows the mindset of this team we're not here for participation, we're not just here to play in the game. We're not just glad to be here. Although we are thankful for the opportunity but we came here to win," Alabama running back Damien Harris said.

"They were all sniffing around it. It was their deal like 'Why is that still sitting in your office?' Like, great question," said Tide Strength and Conditioning coach Scott Cochran.

So what did the head man in charge think?

"Coach Cochran likes that kind of stuff and the players usually respond to it and they have fun with it which I think is important," said Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans says it even pumped him up a little.

"Oh yeah definitely. It definitely got us pumped up and I feel like now we're focused, we're motivated and we're just ready for this game."

"We don't like being runners up so I think it was a good message from him to us and it's kinda embedded in our minds right now and just that moment is something that we'll take into this game and remember why we came here. We came here to win, not for another participation trophy," said Harris.

The Crimson Tide will be looking to add another National Championship trophy to their case Monday night come 7 p.m.

