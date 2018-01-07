Tide players respond to 2017 runner-up trophy getting smashed

No matter who wins tonight, the Southeastern Conference will win another national championship in college football. No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama just need to determine who gets to take home the trophy.More >>
An ESPN executive says the network has been in contact with the White House about interviewing President Donald Trump during the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night, but indications are it will...More >>
A first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection and the league leader in sacks and tackles for loss in 2017, Montez Sweat has unfinished business in Starkville as the defensive end announced Saturday morning that he will return to Mississippi State for his senior season in 2018.More >>
College Football Playoff fans have an opportunity to enjoy the weekend ahead of Monday night's national championship game between Alabama and Georgia.More >>
Both Alabama and Georgia both hit the road for Atlanta Friday ahead of Monday night's big SEC Showdown in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.More >>
On Thursday, longtime Alabama Strength and Conditioning coach Scott Cochran decided that last year's National Championship runner up trophy didn't really have a place in his office anymore.More >>
Evidently, there’s nothing that can’t be done in the Evans household.More >>
If you're lucky enough to head to Atlanta for the National Championship game Monday night, you can expect a busy scene at the Mercedes Benz Stadium.More >>
While the temperatures stayed cool, the city of Atlanta heated up on Sunday. Fans are taking the city by storm in anticipation of Monday night's national championship game.More >>
Alabama strength coach Scott Cochran decided he had seen enough of that runner-up trophy from last January's national championship game, so last Thursday he decided to do something about it: He smashed the trophy into pieces.More >>
If you're looking for one of the more mature, well-spoken players on the Alabama football team, look no further than linebacker Christian Miller.More >>
The University of Alabama football team wrapped up its practice schedule for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game with a walkthrough at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon.More >>
If you are looking for a player who may have a profound impact on Monday night's national championship game, look no further than Alabama defensive lineman Da'Ron Payne of Irondale.More >>
Come Monday night it will be a case of "Ridley's believe it or not!" Alabama junior receiver Calvin Ridley looks for a big game against Georgia while Calvin's younger brother Riley, a sophomore receiver for the Dawgs, hopes to lead his Georgia team over the Crimson Tide.More >>
Alabama is looking for its fifth national title in the last nine season. Georgia is going for its first national title in 38 years.More >>
