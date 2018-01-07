The Latest: Ice could glaze roads in Atlanta before game

ATLANTA (AP) - The Latest on freezing rain expected across parts of the Deep South (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Forecasters have issued a new winter weather advisory for metro Atlanta, warning of the chance for light freezing rain Monday morning - hours before college football's national championship game in Atlanta.

The National Weather Service says light freezing rain is expected to develop very late Sunday night into Monday morning. Forecasters say less than a tenth of an inch of ice is expected, but that it's enough to make travel treacherous during Monday morning's commute.

Traffic is expected to be heavy in Atlanta on Monday with the big game and a visit from President Donald Trump, who plans to attend. The University of Georgia and the University of Alabama face each other in the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night.

Georgia road crews on Sunday had already begun pre-treating interstates and highways.

6:15 a.m.

Forecasters say freezing rain expected to move into Georgia on Monday could freeze on roadways as early as mid-morning in metro Atlanta, though the timing was still uncertain.

In a hazardous weather advisory, the National Weather Service said it was becoming clear that cold air will remain in place over Georgia as the precipitation moves in. Forecasters say amounts of Monday's precipitation should be light, but any freezing rain would create a glaze on roads and make travel treacherous.

In Alabama, the freezing rain could come Sunday night. The weather service said light freezing rain mixed with some sleet pellets was possible Sunday night in parts of northern Alabama.

