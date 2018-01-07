School Delays for Jan. 8th, 2018

A few schools have announced delayed start times for Monday, Jan. 8th, due to the winter weather potential.

Below are the schools we've heard from so far.

Anniston City Schools

Calhoun County Schools

Jacksonville City Schools

Oxford City Schools

Piedmont City Schools

The Donoho School

Jacksonville Christian Academy

Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School

Anniston Faith Christian School

