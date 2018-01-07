School Delays for Jan. 8th, 2018

A few schools have announced delayed start times for Monday, Jan. 8th, due to the winter weather potential.More >>
A few schools have announced delayed start times for Monday, Jan. 8th, due to the winter weather potential.More >>
The air was still very dry this morning with a persistent northwest wind.More >>
The air was still very dry this morning with a persistent northwest wind.More >>
Gadsden police responded to a shooting at a Waffle House located on Rainbow Drive around 9:15 Saturday night.More >>
Gadsden police responded to a shooting at a Waffle House located on Rainbow Drive around 9:15 Saturday night.More >>
Birmingham police have identified the victim of a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in the 300 block of Robinson Drive.More >>
Birmingham police have identified the victim of a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in the 300 block of Robinson Drive.More >>
Alabama Department of Corrections is asking for help in locating an escaped inmate.More >>
Alabama Department of Corrections is asking for help in locating an escaped inmate.More >>