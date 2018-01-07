School Delays for Jan. 8th, 2018 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

School Delays for Jan. 8th, 2018

A few schools have announced delayed start times for Monday, Jan. 8th, due to the winter weather potential.

Below are the schools we've heard from so far.

  • Anniston City Schools
  • Calhoun County Schools
  • Jacksonville City Schools
  • Oxford City Schools
  • Piedmont City Schools
  • The Donoho School
  • Jacksonville Christian Academy
  • Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School
  • Anniston Faith Christian School

