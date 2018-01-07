Saban, Smart discuss focal points entering Monday

An ESPN executive says the network has been in contact with the White House about interviewing President Donald Trump during the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night, but indications are it will...More >>
If he attends, Trump will become the first sitting president to attend the College Football Playoff title game since it's inception in 2014.
A first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection and the league leader in sacks and tackles for loss in 2017, Montez Sweat has unfinished business in Starkville as the defensive end announced Saturday morning that he will return to Mississippi State for his senior season in 2018.
College Football Playoff fans have an opportunity to enjoy the weekend ahead of Monday night's national championship game between Alabama and Georgia.
Both Alabama and Georgia both hit the road for Atlanta Friday ahead of Monday night's big SEC Showdown in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.
Alabama strength coach Scott Cochran decided he had seen enough of that runner-up trophy from last January's national championship game, so last Thursday he decided to do something about it: He smashed the trophy into pieces.
If you're looking for one of the more mature, well-spoken players on the Alabama football team, look no further than linebacker Christian Miller.
The University of Alabama football team wrapped up its practice schedule for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game with a walkthrough at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon.
If you are looking for a player who may have a profound impact on Monday night's national championship game, look no further than Alabama defensive lineman Da'Ron Payne of Irondale.
Come Monday night it will be a case of "Ridley's believe it or not!" Alabama junior receiver Calvin Ridley looks for a big game against Georgia while Calvin's younger brother Riley, a sophomore receiver for the Dawgs, hopes to lead his Georgia team over the Crimson Tide.
Alabama is looking for its fifth national title in the last nine season. Georgia is going for its first national title in 38 years.
Rick Karle and Paul Finebaum go back close to 25 years and even though they may not see one another often, they can pick up right where they left off.
The University of Alabama football team held its final full practice on Saturday afternoon, working a 90-minute practice in helmets and shorts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
While they haven't talked much this week, no matter what happens the two say the plan is to meet up after the game.
Alabama cornerback Tony Brown, who is also a world class sprinter, has one of the most impressive physiques on the Bama team.
