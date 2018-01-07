FIRST ALERT: Threat for freezing rain possible in eastern counties

Expect temperatures Sunday afternoon to climb into the mid 40s with high overcast. Moist continues to stream into the area ahead of our next system. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s overnight with rain arriving from the west. We could see some rain as early as 9pm in West Alabama.

FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory of East Alabama. This include Cleburne, Calhoun, Etowah, and Cherokee Counties. A few places in East Alabama could see temperatures around 32 degrees. It is possible we could see brief period of freezing rain and sleet between 3am and 8am. Stay weather alert if you're driving on elevated roadways. We could see some light ice accumulations on elevated terrain. Temperatures will warm above freezing by 9am with highs in the mid 40s Monday. Expect rain to continue through the day Monday. Rain chances are around 70-percent. Lows Monday night will fall into the lower 40s.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP TRAVEL: We could possibly see some minor ice accumulations early Monday along I-20 in Georgia and in Atlanta. Use caution when traveling for slick spots. Temperatures will warm above freezing by mid-morning.

The sky will remain overcast for much of the week. Expect highs Tuesday around 60 degrees. Temperatures will gradually warm into the lower to mid 60s for the rest of the week. Rain chances will likely climb Thursday evening and Friday. We will see drier weather for the upcoming weekend.

