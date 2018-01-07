New divine law statue placed atop Central Texas courthouse

WACO, Texas (AP) - A replacement statue of a Greek goddess of divine law has been hoisted more than 170 feet to the top of a Central Texas courthouse.

Crews on Saturday used cranes to ease the new 18-foot Themis (THEE'-muhs) Goddess of Liberty into place at the McLennan County Courthouse in Waco.

The original zinc statue was removed last July amid work on a replacement figure made of stronger cast aluminum. Officials hope to find a location to display the original weather-battered Themis in Waco.

Montgomery Construction won a more than $428,000 county contract to replace Themis. The duplicate was made by Robinson Iron in Alexander City, Alabama.

This story has been corrected to a county contract, not country

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.